Dairy Queen proposed for commercial development in Sicamous

Proposal will be heard at district’s Aug. 11 planning and development meeting

Plans to build a Dairy Queen, alongside three other commercial units at these properties, were submitted to the District of Sicamous on June 16 and will be heard at an Aug. 11 planning and development meeting. (District of Sicamous image)

Sicamous might see Blizzards in its future, and not just during winter.

A company has submitted an application with plans to build a Dairy Queen, alongside three other commercial units, to the District of Sicamous.

The restaurant, and accompanying commercial units, are proposed to be built on the adjacent vacant lots of 901 and 907 Trans-Canada Frontage Rd.

The application was submitted June 16 by Amar Kallu on behalf of a numbered company, 1269058 B.C. LTD. The company hired Kelowna-based Lime Architecture Inc. to prepare development permit documents.

The application is scheduled to be read at the district’s Aug. 11 planning and development committee meeting, during which the committee can share questions and concerns with the applicant.

New developments go through the committee before they may be heard at district council.

According to a letter prepared by Steffi Sunny, a planning assistant for the district, a convenience and liquor store are planned for the commercial units.

