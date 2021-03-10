Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)

Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

A drug alert has been issued across the entire Interior Health area after drugs in multiple communities were found to be contaminated.

Interior Health is seeing increased overdoses in both rural and urban communities.

The drugs, being sold as ‘down,’ heroin or fentanyl in a wide range of colours and textures, have been found to contain benzodiazepines (benzos).

Benzos increases the danger of an overdose as naloxone does not work on them. Naloxone does work on opioid overdose symptoms.

With the drugs, there is a high risk of overdose, which can lead to prolonged sedation, sleepiness, muscle relaxation, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, blackouts and memory loss.

Interior Health gave the following tips to reduce risk while using:

  • Get your drugs checked. Testing for benzos are available at the following locations:

ASK Wellness: Kamloops – 778-257-1292

Supervised Consumption service: Kamloops, Kelowna

UBCO Harm Reduction Program: Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon 250-864-1431

Vernon Overdose Prevention Site: 250-503-3737

ANKORS: Cranbrook – 250-426-3383

ANKORS: Nelson – 250-505-5506

MHSU Overdose Prevention Nurses – Penticton – 250-462-1050

  • Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.
  • Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you.
  • If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 9-1-1 emergency responders if you overdose. The app can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play.
  • When using your substance start with a small amount, and then go slow.
  • Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption Site, if one is near you.
  • Know how to respond to an overdose: call 9-1-1, give rescue breaths and naloxone.

READ MORE: Penticton overdose calls see drastic increase in 2020

After giving breaths and naloxone, the person may begin breathing normally, but may not wake up. More doses of naloxone should only be given if the person is not breathing normally, which is less than 10 breaths a minute.

If the person is breathing normally but remains unconscious, place in recovery position and stay with them until emergency services arrive.

Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species
Garnet Lake closed to fishing as of April 1

A concept image shows a four-lane replacement for the RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Channel. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
VIDEO: New Sicamous Highway 1 bridge renderings show one less lane than promised

Mayor Terry Rysz wants to see access improvements and funding for a pedestrian bridge.

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Enderby man dies in crash off Salmon River Road

Vehicle travels off road, through field and flips before coming to a rest at the bottom of an embankment

The May pole dance at Sicamous, circa 1940, photo by Erskine Burnett courtesy of the Enderby and District Museum and Archives
Column: 80-year-old scrapbook provides insightful look at Shuswap history

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market in which realtors are seeing an increasing number of homes for sale receive multiple bids, often with few or any subject-to clauses. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market

Realtors seeing homeowners receive several bids, homes selling for more than asking price

Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

Dead bats can contribute important information on disease spread. Always wear gloves when handling dead animals. (Submitted - C. Koot.)
Bats begin to hang out as spring approaches in the Okana

Early sightings may be a sign of an fungal disease deadly to bats

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Because of the illegal introduction of largemouth bass, Garnet Lake in Summerland will be closed to fishing beginning April 1, 2021. (Summerland Review file photo)
Garnet Lake closed to fishing as of April 1

Province announces closure after largemouth bass illegally introduced into lake near Summerland

Ben Morrison and gets a helping hand from his grandfather Larry while trying to catch a fish at the 2016 Father's Day Kids Fishing Derby at the Salmon Arm wharf. (File photo)
Column: Catching fish is never just about catching fish

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Robin Konjer and Landon Zabolotniuk’s startup business, Multiply Coffee, supplies Vernon-area shops with coffee roasted fresh, using a zero-emission roaster. (Contributed)
Expert roaster plus ‘numbers guy’ equals early success for Okanagan coffee company

Adding a zero-emission roaster to the equation, Vernon’s Multiply Coffee supplies local shops with environmentally friendly coffee

