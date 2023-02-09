John Aronson is well known to RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

John Aronson is well known to RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Dangerous offender on the run from RCMP picked up in Peachland

35-year-old John Michael Aronson was found asleep in a vehicle

West Kelowna RCMP have arrested a violent, high-risk repeat offender who was on the run from police.

Just before noon on Feb. 9, RCMP received a report of two people who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in Peachland.

The officer who attended the call recognized the man in the driver’s seat as 35-year-old John Michael Aronson.

He had been on the run for several days after cutting off his monitoring device while under court order to live at a halfway house in Surrey. Kelowna RCMP issued a warning Feb. 3 that Aronson may be in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Dangerous, violent offender may be in Kelowna

“The officer along with a member of the public who made the initial report, took a very dangerous individual off our streets and for that we are extremely grateful,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera media relations officer.

Aronson, who is well known to police, and his female passenger have been arrested and are being held in Kelowna cells awaiting a court appearance.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Desperate B.C. students raiding dumpsters, using food banks and bartering for meals
Next story
No injuries after semi-truck drives into Galena Bay near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Molly Knowles joins Salmon Arm para-athletes Lily Brook and Maggie Manning for the premiere of episode 1, season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Brook and Manning are among the para-athletes competing on the latest season of the reality TV program, showing on TVOKids and Youtube. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm para-athletes jump from plane in TV premiere

A washroom at Village Lanes Fun Centre in Chase was vandalized on Feb. 8 and the owners believe the suspect’s intent was to hide in the ceiling until the business closed and then steal cash. (Calyn Collins photo) A washroom at Village Lanes Fun Centre in Chase was vandalized on Feb. 8 and the owners believe the suspect’s intent was to hide in the ceiling until the business closed and then steal cash. (Calyn Collins photo)
Shuswap bowling alley bathroom damaged by suspect believed to have been trying to hide

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, finished the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Timmins, Ont. with a 2-4 record, following an 8-6 victory over a rink from London, Ont. Thursday, Feb. 9. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
B.C. U18 curling champs win final game at nationals

Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)
Highway 1 at Chase reopens after closure ‘to protect public safety’