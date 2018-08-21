Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

FIREFIGHTING EFFORT Firefighters are using helicopters as well as ground crews as they work to contain and extinguish the Darke Creek wildfire. The wildfire, west of Summerland, began on Aug. 20. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Fire crews are battling the Darke Creek fire west of Summerland.

The wildfire began on Aug. 20 and is now at 4.8 hectares in size.

At present, BC Wildfire Service has firefighters working with tankers and helicopters to extinguish the wildfire.

It is too early to determine the suspected cause of the fire.

Dale Bojahra, incident command at the wildfire, said fire crews are working to contain and extinguish the wildfire.

“We’re very happy with the progress we’ve made,” he said. “The lower half of the fire is looking pretty good.”

He said crews worked through the night to control the wildfire.

An evacuation alert has been issued for 21 properties and Darke Lake Provincial Park as a result of this wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the evacuation alert due to the potential danger of life, health and property damage.

Bojahra said the rural area has been hard hit by fires.

“They’ve definitely had their fill of wildfires here,” he said.

Exactly one month ago, residents in the area were put on evacuation alert due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

Bojahra said the evacuation alert was issued since many of the properties in the rural area are hobby farms or acreages with animals. Moving the animals requires preparations.

The Regional District recommends people under an evacuation alert prepare for an evacuation order by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designating a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.) Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call: 250-490-4225.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, reception centres will be opened if required.

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres.

