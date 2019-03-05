David Suzuki file photo

David Suzuki to speak in at UBC Okanagan

Suzuki will be joined by Ian Mauro to discuss climate change

David Suzuki, world-renowned scientist, broadcaster, author, activist and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation will be speaking at UBC Okanagan in Kelowna.

Suzuki will be joined by Ian Mauro is the principal of the Richardson College for the Environment, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre and filmmaker at the University of Winnipeg. He is a former Canada Research chair, a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, and has served on expert panels related to food security, energy issues and climate change.

The recent Intergovernmental panel on Climate Change report, Global Warming of 1.5C, indicates it is possible to stabilize the climate if we act over the next decade to be globally carbon neutral by 2050. Having already warmed by 1C since pre-industrial times, the planet is feeling the impacts, especially in Canada.

READ MORE: Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

​ In B.C., Canada’s most westerly province along the Pacific coast, one can truly see and experience how global warming affects local environments and communities: heat waves, droughts, melting glaciers, pest outbreaks, back-to-back record-setting forest fires and changes to the oceans.

Beyond Climate takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the heart of the issues. The film holistically connects the larger patterns of climate change with the human dimension, and what it looks like in B.C. from mountaintops to ocean depths. Shot throughout the province over many years, the film features the collective wisdom and perspectives of Indigenous leaders, local communities, scientists and policy-makers.

READ MORE: Climate change causes annual temperatures to rise in Kelowna

Renowned scientist, broadcaster and environmentalist David Suzuki helps guide the journey as narrator. He’s also a long-term resident of B.C., having lived most of his life in Vancouver.

Now in his 80s, Suzuki reflects on his life and how his home province is changing, offering his personal perspectives on the environment, economy and opportunities to navigate our complex future if people “pull back and give nature a chance.” This film is part of his enduring legacy.

Suzuki and Mauro will be at UBC Okanagan, Kelowna campus March 7 at 6p.m. tickets are available at eventbrite.ca

Most Read