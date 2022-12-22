Day parole extended for Salmon Arm woman charged in 2008 killing of boyfriend

An RCMP officer surveys the scene behind Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm following the murder of Tyler Myers in November 2008. (File photo)

Day parole has been extended for a Salmon Arm woman sentenced in 2008 to second-degree murder in the killing of her boyfriend.

On Nov. 28, 2022, the Parole Board of Canada ruled Monica Sikorski’s day parole be extended for another six months, with special conditions imposed. Those conditions include reporting all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with males, and any changes to the status of those relationships to her parole supervisor; no contact or communication with any person involved in criminal activity or substance abuse; no purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol, no contact with the victim’s family without permission of parole supervisor (including no travel to Vancouver Island); no possession of more than one mobile communication device without permission of parole supervisor.

Sikorski, now 31, was sentenced in December 2016 to life in prison for second-degree murder. Parole eligibility was set at seven years. She was granted day parole in October 2021. In December 2021 an additional special condition was added, restricting her from going to Vancouver Island without prior written approval of her parole supervisor.

Sikorski’s boyfriend, Tyler Myers, 22, was found dead on Nov. 21, 2008 in the schoolyard of Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm. Sikorski, then 17, lured the victim to the schoolyard, while a 16-year-old boy she was also romantically involved with was concealed in nearby trees with a rifle, stated court records.

The victim was shot by the 16-year-old three times, the third with the encouragement of Sikorski, who did not confess her involvement in the murder until 2012, following an undercover operation by police.

The parole board last provided a six-month extension to Sikorski’s day parole on June 6, 2022. At that time, the board noted that in May 2022, Sikorski had consumed alcohol while out for dinner with a friend and it presented a problem at the community residential facility (CRF) where she was living.

“Your use of alcohol within months of being released in the community is concerning,” stated the parole board decision. This incident is referenced in the board’s November decision. However, the board said “there have been no behavioural concerns during the current term of day parole… no indication you may have consumed drugs or alcohol, or is there any indication you have breached any of your other special conditions or the conditions of release.

“You appear to have been open and honest with members of your case management team.. and reach out for help when needed.”

The board said it remains mindful of the “nature and gravity of your… offence and the significance of the harm you have caused,” and concerned Sikorski did not come forward of her own volition following the murder. However, the board said it was also mindful Sikorski remains assessed as a low risk to re-offend, and said she has used her time on day parole as intended and has “continued on a positive trajectory.”

With files by Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer.

