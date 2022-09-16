Day parole extended for woman who killed Victoria teenager Reena Virk 25 years ago

Kerry Sim, 40, who was formerly known as Kelly Ellard, has been authorized to remain on day parole

Kelly Ellard and her father, Lawrence, leave the Vancouver courthouse for dinner, March 30, 2000. Day parole has been extended for Ellard, now known as Kerry Sim, who was convicted of murdering Victoria teenager Reena Virk almost 25 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Kelly Ellard and her father, Lawrence, leave the Vancouver courthouse for dinner, March 30, 2000. Day parole has been extended for Ellard, now known as Kerry Sim, who was convicted of murdering Victoria teenager Reena Virk almost 25 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Day parole has been extended for a woman convicted of murdering Victoria teenager Reena Virk almost 25 years ago.

A Parole Board of Canada decision says 40-year-old Kerry Sim, who was formerly known as Kelly Ellard, has been authorized to remain on day parole but with numerous conditions.

Sim was 15 years old when she and a group of teenagers swarmed and beat Virk, and her trial heard she and a co-accused later followed the 14-year-old girl to continue the beating and drown her in the Gorge waterway.

The parole board’s decision released Friday says Sim has remained focused on her two sons since her parole was revoked in August last year over drug and alcohol use and indications of violence with the father of her children.

Day parole was reinstated last October and the two-member panel now says Sim has made progress in her reintegration, although there’s concern that when she’s faced with multiple stressors it can result in poor decision-making.

In addition to conditions imposed not to consume drugs or alcohol and not to have contact with certain people, the board ordered Sim to follow psychiatric treatment to address her anxiety and other mental health issues.

The board also suggests that she look for employment, saying in the decision that she seems reluctant to move ahead with the steps necessary to find work.

Sim’s case management team also recommended her day parole be extended, the decision says.

“You have positive community support from your mother, (community residential) staff, and the family of your partner. The same special conditions currently in place are recommended for this new period of day parole.”

RELATED: Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

CrimeLaw and justice

Previous story
Three North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustee candidates acclaimed
Next story
Clean-up firm slapped with record WorksafeBC fine tied to lack of asbestos protection

Just Posted

Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presents a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money will be used for a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for the second set. (Contributed)
Sicamous Legion donation provides rocking start to curling season

Salmon Arm’s former city hall before it was demolished, surrounded by its newly constructed replacement. (Photo courtesy of R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum)
Column: Municipal council meetings never get old, just me

Current SD83 trustees gather for their first school board meeting of the 2022-23 school year at the Salmon Arm District Education Support Centre on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Three North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustee candidates acclaimed

North Shuswap Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Severed bear paws found along North Shuswap forest road linked to taxidermy business