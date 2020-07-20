The Canadian Press

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Quebec provincial police believe they’ve found the body of Martin Carpentier, a Quebec man missing for 12 days and whose daughters had been the subject of an Amber Alert and were found dead.

Police say in a tweet they found the body in St-Apollinaire about 7 p.m. Monday after information from a resident.

They say it appears to be the body of Carpentier and police believe he committed suicide.

Carpentier, 44, had been missing since last being seen with his daughters Romy, 6, and Norah, 11, on July 8 in their hometown of Levis, Que.

His vehicle was involved in a crash, but police found no one inside it.

An Amber Alert was triggered the day after the crash, with Carpentier accused of abducting the sisters, but the alert was lifted after the bodies of the girls were found July 11 in a wooded area in St-Apollinaire, Que.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

READ MORE: Quebec police continue search for father, one day after missing girls found dead

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prestige hotel asks to put up ‘billboard type’ sign on former Salmon Arm 7-Eleven lot
Next story
12 hectare wildfire reported near Merritt

Just Posted

Prestige hotel asks to put up ‘billboard type’ sign on former Salmon Arm 7-Eleven lot

City staff favour request, sign would be similar to Critter’s signage nearby

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi east of Salmon Arm

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

South Shuswap public hearings focus on cannabis facility, proposed strata

COVID-19 protocols to be in effect during meeting at Sorrento Memorial Hall

Shuswap carpenter welcomes live music at work

Solid Urban Studio owner Adam Seward continues to expand business, realize dream

Morning Start: Antarctica is considered a desert

Your morning start for Monday, July 20, 2020

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

12 hectare wildfire reported near Merritt

The fire was first reported on Monday

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Another winery in South Okanagan closes due to COVID-19

Joie Winery temporarily closes to prevent the spread of COVID-19

LETTER: Summerland mayor demonstrates strong leadership

Toni Boot’s recent actions against racist symbols applauded

Over 60 cases of COVID-19 related to Kelowna cluster

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Most Read