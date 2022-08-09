Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized

‘We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,’ Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said

A young man was killed and a cabbie was seriously injured in a shooting in Guildford on Tuesday afternoon, near 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

“We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is “working with Surrey to gather information,” IHIT Sgt. Tim Pierotti said.

READ ALSO: Police investigating two shootings at residences in Surrey

Munn said police received reports of shots fired at a taxi cab in a parking lot in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that both occupants of the vehicle had been shot. The passenger, a 30-year-old male is deceased and the driver of the taxi was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Munn said.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident with the 30-year-old deceased man being known to police,” Munn said. “This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

Police ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp

Previous story
Lower Mainland man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake
Next story
Sex assault crimes increasing: Kelowna outreach program logs graphic case

Just Posted

The Explore Sicamous GeoTour encourages participants to locate 15 geocaches hidden within the community. (Settergren/Pixabay image)
Limited edition coins up for grabs in new Sicamous GeoTour initiative

Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)
Transport truck driver fined by RCMP after Bruhn Bridge collision near Sicamous

Discussions are taking place throughout August 2022 at the United Nations in New York to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. (United Nations Web TV)
Salmon Arm mayor writes to prime minister about nuclear weapons

A blue access mat has been installed at Cambridge Road Community Park in Swansea Point. (CSRD photo)
New addition to Shuswap community park improves access to Mara Lake