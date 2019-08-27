An osprey was reportedly struck by a vehicle yesterday in Lake Country, leaving its chicks crying from the nest. But the experts say they should be OK. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer files)

Dead osprey’s chicks in Okanagan should be OK: SORCO

The chicks of an osprey hit by a vehicle are already fledged, readying to migrate

An osprey that nested near the Okanagan Rail Trail in Lake Country was reportedly struck by a car and one witness said he could hear its chicks crying out for their parent.

The experts at SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre said they received two calls about the incident, but there’s no reason to worry.

SORCO manager Dale Belvedere said the babies are doing what babies do.

“The babies are already fledged and are only weeks away from migrating,” Belvedere said.

The birds are almost the size of an adult osprey right now, she said, meaning they should be fine to manage on their own. They have already learned the skills they need to survive on their own such as flying and hunting.

According to Fish and Wildlife, young osprey make that first migration independently, instinctively knowing where to go without following their parents.

“It sounded normal, what they were doing,” Belvedere said.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews credited with saving Okanagan Raptor Rehab Centre

READ MORE: Rebounding osprey population evident in Shuswap

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown seeks psychiatric assessment for accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Just Posted

Crown seeks psychiatric assessment for accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer will first have to convince judge that prosecution can apply for one at this stage

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Emergency personnel respond to report of vehicle rollover

Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

Emergency crews on scene

Rebounding osprey population evident in Salmon Arm

Growth attributed to nesting platforms and ban on the use of DDT

Sample tastes of the Shuswap at annual Harvest Festival

Restaurants, wineries and more participate in RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum event

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Letter: Sympathy for fight against smart meters

Writer disputes safety of meters, intentions of BC Hydro and province

Music sets the stage for Salmon Arm Fair

Elvis returns to main stage with local talent and Shuswap Idol hopefuls

UBC Okanagan research points to inclusive classrooms

International students often feel dissonance studying abroad, researcher says

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Kamloops outdoorsman stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

The third annual Kamloops Multiple Myeloma March being held on Sunday, September 8, at 9 a.m.

‘We cannot make everyone happy’: Okanagan RibFest responds to protests

Sunrise Rotary donated approximately $30,000 to charities

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Most Read