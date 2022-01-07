Deadline for applying to volunteer on Sicamous housing committee approaching

The District of Sicamous is seeking volunteers for a housing committee. (File photo)

The District of Sicamous is looking for Sicamous residents and property owners to join a housing committee.

According to a Jan. 5 district media release, “the housing committee will consider the housing needs of the community and offer local perspectives to District of Sicamous council.”

District planner Sarah Martin wrote in an Oct. 27, 2021 report to council a committee was needed to address attainable housing and advised terms of reference for the committee should be drafted.

The committee will consist of three members of council and three members of the public. Of the members of the public, one will be a non-profit housing provider, one will be a for-profit housing provider and one will be a member of the general community.

The committee’s responsibilities will include strategic direction and implementation of various housing attainability goals, policies, guidelines and regulations, among other duties.

Volunteers for the committee must apply in writing to the district by Jan. 28. Questions about the process can be directed to Martin’s email, smartin@sicamous.ca, or she may be reached at 250-836-5261.

A call for volunteers was originally sent out by the district on Nov. 29, 2021.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 born to Lee Creek couple

Read more: ‘It builds a whole community up’: Salmon Arm students fundraise for women in Ethiopia

News