Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

One outbreak is over but one more death has taken place in Kelowna.

Interior Health COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, April 7 report 91 new cases and one death at Cottonwoods Care Centre. The Kelowna long-term care centre has 28 cases: 25 residents and three staff.

Meanwhile the outbreak is now over at Kelowna General Hospital’s 5B unit.

“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak. We send our condolences to the families of the two patients who passed away,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said. “Our team continues to work hard at containing the outbreak on 4E.”

The outbreak at unit 4E in KGH remains with two cases: one patient and one staff. There were a total of 10 cases at 5B, split equally between staff and patients, and two deaths.

The outbreak also remains at Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s level three surgical unit, which has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

The hospitals remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Patients are asked to continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting either of the hospitals.

