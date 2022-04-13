A body was found on the beach of Skaha Lake Wednesday morning but the death is not suspicious, said RCMP. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

A body was found on the beach of Skaha Lake Wednesday morning but the death is not suspicious, said RCMP. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Death at Penticton’s Skaha Lake beach not suspicious: RCMP

BC Coroners is investigating the Wednesday morning death

A body was discovered on Skaha Lake beach early Wednesday morning.

Penticton RCMP confirmed the death is not suspicious.

BC Coroners were on scene this morning. The body was found across from the Channel entrance which was also closed with police tape.

There is no further information at this time.

It was last week when a 52-year-old Penticton man died of his injuries after being crushed inside a recycling truck on April 7.

Police determined that the man had been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing him in the process.

READ MORE: Penticton man dies after being crushed in recycling truck

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. paramedics hoping to double down on donation with two ambulances for Ukraine
Next story
The BCCDC needs your help identifying ticks and limiting Lyme disease

Just Posted

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm members Hazel Nevrkla, Rob Marshall, president Garry Hoffart, Kari Wilkinson and Josie Muto present Salvation Army Lieutenant Joel Torrens with a cheque for $14,400 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The club raised $28,867.22 through its recent Double Up Your Donation campaign, and chose to divide the funds between the Salvation Army and Second Harvest food banks. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rotarians donate close to $29,000 to Salmon Arm food banks

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko won the 67th Maria Canals Barcelona competition on April 6. (Maria Canals Barcelona photo)
Immersed in music: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins top honours in Barcelona competition

(Photo - Pixabay)
Morning Start: Where two hockey legends are 17 years into their careers

Man sentenced in Salmon Arm on April 4, 2022 to 455 days in jail, minus time served, as well as two years’ probation with 17 conditions. (File photo)
Man sentenced in Salmon Arm to jail time for causing others to fear for their safety