Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

Debris on the Trans-Canada Highway is obstructing traffic between Salmon Arm and Sicamous near Bernie Road. (Google Maps)

A highway maintenance cre made short work of debris obstructing traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Read More: Update: Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash west of Chase

Read More: Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

According to Aim Roads the eastbound lanes of the highway were affected by debris in the vicinity of Bernie Road. Motorists were advised to slow down when approaching the area.

The debris fell onto the road shortly after 2:30 p.m. but the road crew had it completely cleared less than an hour later.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructure