Debris on the Trans-Canada Highway is obstructing traffic between Salmon Arm and Sicamous near Bernie Road. (Google Maps)

Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

A highway maintenance cre made short work of debris obstructing traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Read More: Update: Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash west of Chase

Read More: Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

According to Aim Roads the eastbound lanes of the highway were affected by debris in the vicinity of Bernie Road. Motorists were advised to slow down when approaching the area.

The debris fell onto the road shortly after 2:30 p.m. but the road crew had it completely cleared less than an hour later.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco
Next story
Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Just Posted

Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Update: Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash west of Chase

According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident has caused the closure.

Editorial: Curtailing public comment to avoid Facebook headaches

Weighing importance of public engagement over divisive nature of social media

Photos: Salmon Arm businesses get in the spirit of Hometown Hockey

Business owners are encouraged to wear jerseys and decorate windows

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Column: Wordplay reaching pundemic proportions on social medial

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Video: Kelowna woman warns of large pack of Coyotes on Mount Baldy

Dominika Wolfe says as many as seven coyotes are often seen on the trails behind her house.

Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a… Continue reading

Most Read