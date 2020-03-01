Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

A highway maintenance cre made short work of debris obstructing traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.
According to Aim Roads the eastbound lanes of the highway were affected by debris in the vicinity of Bernie Road. Motorists were advised to slow down when approaching the area.
The debris fell onto the road shortly after 2:30 p.m. but the road crew had it completely cleared less than an hour later.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
