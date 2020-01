The highway is closed in both directions east of Chase

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Chase due to avalanche danger.

DriveBC is reporting a slope assessment to be underway at the bottom of Chase Hill.

The avalanche danger is reportedly between Shuswap Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway frontage road, 1 km east of Chase.

Emergency vehicles is the only traffic allowed through the area.

The estimated time of reopening is not known.

