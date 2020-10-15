Decades old B.C. licence plate leads to arrest in South Shuswap

Suspicious behaviour and a licence plate several decades out of date led to the arrest of a prohibited driver.

On Sept. 24 at 4:23 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious woman at Munro’s Pharmacy in Sorrento.

Police said the complainant watched the woman returned to her vehicle and drove to the Subway restaurant. The complainant also noted an odd looking licence plate on the vehicle.

Investigating officers located the woman, still in the vehicle, and determined she was prohibited from driving in B.C. As for the licence plate, it was a B.C. plate from 1966.

The woman was arrested for driving while prohibited, and received a violation ticket for the invalid licence plate. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

