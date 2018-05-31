The five-lane bridge option. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Work in preparation for the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous will delay the decision on which proposed replacement option will go forward.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Thursday, May 31, the ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but more time is needed to complete the necessary fieldwork.

Fieldwork near the bridge began again in early May after a winter shutdown. The initial work began last fall.

According to the ministry, the ongoing work is an important consideration in making the decision between a five-lane bridge or a four-lane replacement bridge, along with a new bridge over the Sicamous channel at Main Street.

“The ministry appreciates peoples’ patience, as it continues this necessary work,” the statement reads.

The ministry provided no estimate on when the fieldwork will be completed and a decision on which option will be finalized.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.
Next story
Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Just Posted

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Shuswap Lake level begins to recede

Those in flood-prone areas urged to remain vigilant

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Tirecraft roll past Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

Tayah Lloyd was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance, seeks bail

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Floods create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

After the floods, pestilence

Most Read