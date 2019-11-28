Decoration intended to cheer neighbour swiped from Salmon Arm residence

A piece of holiday decoration purchased to brighten spirits in a Salmon Arm neighbourhood was taken by thieves on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The owner of the house the projector was stolen from took to social media to both angrily condemn the actions of the thief and praise the kindness of friends and neighbours.

In a Facebook post, Laura Mork Wilkinson states Nov. 27 was the first night the projector sent blue snowflakes dancing across her garage door, but the show ended sometime between 8:30 and 10 p.m. when it was taken from the 23 St. SE home. The loss of the projector left an especially sour taste because it was set up with the intention of providing a nice view for a neighbour who Wilkinson says is terminally ill.

Along with an admonishment of the actions of the thief or thieves, Wilkinson thanks everyone who offered words of support and noted there have even been some offers to replace the projector.

“Bless all your hearts. Let’s all watch out for each other as we move into the holiday season,” the post reads.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

