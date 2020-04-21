Decorative rock from the side of Vernon’s Catherine Gardens at Schubert Centre complex came crashing down Monday evening, April 20. Nobody was injured. (Photo submitted)

Decorative rock tumbles from Vernon complex

Nobody injured Monday evening as rock falls off side of Catherine Gardens building downtown

Residents of Vernon’s Catherine Gardens at Schubert Centre complex thought something went kaboom Monday night.

What they did hear was part of the decorative rock on the side of the four-storey building coming crashing down to earth at precisely 7:23 p.m.

“Residents said it was a loud sound, like an explosion,” said Shirley Higgins, manager of the neighbouring Schubert Centre which was instrumental in having the housing complex built.

“It was loud and noisy.”

Images provided show that the debris came from above parking lot No. 1 and below and beside several apartments.

The building, she said Tuesday, was still structurally sound.

Higgins gave praise to Keystone Property Management, which took over managing Catherine Gardens on April 1, for its prompt response.

“They notified me right away and called the contract maintenance person right away,” said Higgins. “The firemen were called and they set up caution tape around the area.”

The fallen debris is not a hazard and is expected to be removed promptly.

The building is less than five years old so Higgins is hopeful that the decorative rock is still under warranty.

