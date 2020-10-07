Deer hit by vehicle in North Shuswap, leads to two-vehicle collision

Among calls for Chase RCMP last month were two crashes involving chain reaction rear-enders.

Chase officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Squilax Anglemont Road on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

Police report that traffic control was being conducted in the area after a deer was struck, causing a hazard in the eastbound lane. A vehicle in the westbound lane slowed quickly upon seeing the flag person and was hit from behind by another vehicle, which police said was travelling fast. Both drivers were transported to hospital for treatment of relatively minor injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

In the other incident, Chase RCMP were called on Sept. 4 just after 5 p.m. to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1.

Both drivers explained they were travelling in a long line of traffic, under the speed limit, when traffic came to a stop unexpectedly near Des Fosses Road in Sorrento – likely because of a vehicle stopped to wait for a break in traffic to make a left-hand turn onto Waverly Frontage Road.

Police said the first driver managed to come to a safe stop, but was rear-ended by the second driver. The force of the impact drove the first vehicle into the vehicle in front of it, in a chain reaction.

The drivers were checked by paramedics but did not appear to be injured. The second driver, a 40-year-old women from Salmon Arm, was issued a violation ticket for following too closely.

