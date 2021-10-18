Deer tangles with Christmas a bit early in Penticton

This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. Gypsy Mireille photo (Facebook)This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. Gypsy Mireille photo (Facebook)
Christmas deer chilling on Argyle St. (Pamela MacDonald Facebook)Christmas deer chilling on Argyle St. (Pamela MacDonald Facebook)
This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. (Kyle SundermanFacebook)This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. (Kyle SundermanFacebook)

Either one of Santa’s reindeer has landed in Penticton or yet another urban deer has caught the Christmas spirit too early.

A buck has been spotted around Penticton neighbourhoods with blue Christmas lights tangled in its antlers.

The deer has been seen lately in the Victoria Drive and Argyle St. areas.

It’s quite the tangled mess of lights wrapped around the large set of antlers.

Conservation officers are aware of the deer.

This is rutting season for male deer that use their antlers to fight other males.

Bucks usually shed their antlers towards the end of fall and early winter. It’s hoped this buck will be able the shed the lights along with the antlers.

The antlers start to regrow towards the end of spring, according to Wildsafebc.com.

This isn’t the first deer in Penticton to get tangled in Christmas lights.

In January, a festive deer was hanging around the Wilson St. area with some pretty heavy lights in its antlers.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Christmas deer spotted again

There are approximately 165,000 mule deer in the Interior and 65,000 white-tailed deer in B.C.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonWildlife

Previous story
NDP calls for independent social media regulator as scrutiny of Facebook heats up
Next story
Renowned virus specialist raised in Salmon Arm recommends more COVID rapid testing

Just Posted

From left: Lindsay Kusisto (Paul’s sister), Allyson Wagner, Jennell Stanley, Chris Pieper (Anita’s husband), Jordan Stanley, Chad Pieper (Anita’s son) and Chad Wagner, at the site of the new Buddy Bench installed in honour of Paul Whyte at Bastion Elementary in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
‘Buddy Bench’ installed at Salmon Arm school in memory of former student

Salmon Arm Secondary graduate Michael Worobey, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, provides information on the coronavirus and vaccine. (Contributed)
Renowned virus specialist raised in Salmon Arm recommends more COVID rapid testing

One nostril works at a time while we breathe in and out throughout the day, and they switch every few hours. (Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Your nostrils work one at a time

A KIJHL franchise could begin playing in Quesnel in fall of 2022. (File Photo)
Summerland steams past North Okanagan Knights