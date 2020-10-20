Deer with arrow through back spotted roaming Penticton

Conservation officers are searching for a deer that has been spotted roaming around Penticton with an arrow through its back.

Photos uploaded to social media yesterday (Oct. 19) evening show a male deer standing with an arrow through the top part of its back near a Columbia Street home.

Conservation officers spent over two hours yesterday searching for the deer with the intention to remove the arrow and set the deer free but were unable to locate it. They are continuing to look for the dear today. If anyone has seen it, conservation officers ask that you call 1-877-952-7277 to report the animal.

Conservation is concerned that the deer may be a safety threat for other animals and humans.

A “responsible hunter” was located by conservation officers, who admitted to shooting the arrow. After investigation, conservation officers determined there was no Wildlife Act violation.

They are currently investigating further to determine if a city bylaw was broken by the hunter.

The City of Penticton does not allow hunting within city limits. The incident occurred in the area of Carmi Rd. the begins to leave city limits, according to conservation officers.

“These kinds of things can happen anytime you’re discharging a bow or firearm at wildlife,” said provincial conversation officer James Zuchelli.

“Sometimes animals get away and it’s an unfortunate circumstance.”

READ MORE: Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

READ MORE:Heads up, it’s fawning season in Penticton



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife