The ongoing double murder trial for Oak Bay father Andrew Berry is live streamed from Vancouver to a court room in the Provincial Court of B.C. in Victoria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The ongoing double murder trial for Oak Bay father Andrew Berry is live streamed from Vancouver to a court room in the Provincial Court of B.C. in Victoria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details about a double murder trial.

Andrew Berry’s lawyer called for a break as a tiny blood-soaked pajama shirt was shown to the courtroom Wednesday during the Greater Victoria father’s double murder trial in Vancouver.

Berry had reportedly broken into tears before his lawyer called for the break, adjourning court early at about 12:15 p.m.

Berry, 45, is on trial the murder of his daughters, Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4, in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

READ ALSO: Trial begins for Oak Bay father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Sgt. struggles through emotional testimony in double murder trial

On Wednesday, Crown questioned Saanich detective Corrie Bland, who acted as exhibit officer during the investigation and was one of the officers responsible for collecting and categorizing evidence taken from the scene.

Bland showed a number of exhibits to the courtroom, including clothing taken from the bathroom where Andrew Berry was found by first responders – a pair of “crunchy” and “blood-stained” jeans and a long-sleeved shirt discovered next to the bathtub Berry found in with lacerations to his chest and neck.

Bland presented a black-handled knife found on the floor near Aubrey Berry’s bed.

She was asked to show the court Chloe Berry’s small, long-sleeved, blood-soaked pajama shirt, so thoroughly stained that only a small, dry patch revealed the shirt’s original light pink colour. Bland described puncture holes all over the shirt, in “the front, the back area and on the sides.”

She also showed the courtroom Aubrey Berry’s long-sleeved pajama shirt, which was “purple with white owls” but again, so dark with blood that the colour was almost impossible to distinguish. Bland described puncture holes on the arms, the wrist, the front and the back of the shirt.

“There is multiple… some here…some there,” she said, gesturing to different parts of the tiny shirt. “There’s not much of the shirt that doesn’t have a mark on it.”

The court saw a bloodstained pair of pink fairy wings from one of the girl’s bedrooms.

Bland was also asked to read out one of three notes located on a cluttered table in the apartment’s kitchen.

“Enjoy the bunny crackers from Chloe and Aubrey, Andy – Merry Christmas,’” it read.

READ ALSO: Juror dismissed from Andrew Berry double murder trial

READ ALSO: Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Oak Bay murder scene


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nepal marks 1st Everest ascent amid debate over permits
Next story
Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sicamous

Just Posted

Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sicamous

Work is underway to control a fire in a forested area near… Continue reading

Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Smoke expected to roll out as cooler temperatures move in

Shuswap Paws wants to Jam the Ram with food and supplies for cats

Rescue organization with more than 70 cats in their care hopes for help meeting their needs

Passageway to Shuswap’s Canoe Beach about to get brighter

Hotel tax funds to be used for a new wall, mosaic at entrance to tunnel

Rotarians dig in to beautify Bastion Place

Club members donate labour as well as $15,000 for patio furniture upgrade at care facility

Nepal marks 1st Everest ascent amid debate over permits

Nepal, one of the world’s poorest countries, takes in $300 million each year from climbing

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

In photos: Testing the waters

Salmon Arm Sockeyes host fun swim meet to prepare for future competition

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Most Read