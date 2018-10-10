Defence obtained in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts next Oct. 25

After six judicial interim release adjournments, a man accused of attempted murder has acquired legal representation.

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video Wednesday, Oct. 10 for his seventh judicial interim release hearing following a three-week adjournment from his Sept. 20 hearing at which he denied legal aid as he didn’t want to “get stuck” with appointed representation.

Cole told Judge Jeremy Guild Wednesday that Troy Anderson of the Lower Mainland will be his defence and asked for a one-month adjournment in the matter.

“That’s a pretty long time and I can understand many reasons why you may want to, but without having some indication that Mr. Anderson is your lawyer and acting for you on this, I’m a bit reluctant,” Judge Guild said.

Crown prosecutor Nina Johnsen confirmed that there is a lawyer on Cole’s matter.

“I would suggest that a month does seem a bit long. Perhaps two-to-three weeks would be more appropriate,” Johnsen said.

Judge Guild granted a two-week adjournment to ensure that Anderson is on the record as Cole’s defence and has disclosure.

Related: Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Related: Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Related: Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Crown sought and was granted, a no-contact order for Cole under which he is to abstain from contacting three people, two of whom the crown labelled as witnesses.

Cole first appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a judicial interim release hearing July 27. He was arrested in Vernon on July 26 by RCMP for attempted murder.

RCMP located Cole, who was wanted for attempted murder and multiple other firearm-related offences dating back to May 2018, at Kin Beach and transported him back to the Vernon RCMP detachment.

“After a short foot pursuit with the male, the officers were able to safely take Cole into custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “At the time of the arrest, the beach was sparse of people and the responding officers did a great job at apprehending the male without further incident.”

He will appear next in Vernon Law Courts Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Cole remains remanded in custody. None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
UPDATE: FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply
Next story
Missing Fraser Valley woman may be in Thompson-Okanagan region

Just Posted

Shuswap plane missing since 1987 discovered near Clearwater

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Salmon Arm company wants technicolour tech sector

Technology Brewing follows innovation lead in using primary colours on building

Impaired driver’s laps of Sicamous roundabout draw police attention

The 20-year-old from Alberta had their license suspended after they failed a roadside breath test

Salmon Arm bantam hockey team wins Thanksgiving tournament in North Vancouver

Minor hockey players earn themselves a gold in undefeated play

Meet School District #83 trustee candidates at Friday forum in Salmon Arm

Retired Teachers’ Association invites all North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

North Okanagan Grannies à Gogo charity shifts focus

Over the years the Vernon group has wired more than $150,000 to their trusted volunteer administrators of the South African group.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

Sicamous Eagles fail to summit Rockies, tie up with Wranglers

The Sicamous squad struggled in the fifth weekend of the KIJHL regular season.

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Lewiston Ultra trail run in the Shuswap pushes endurance for a good cause

Trail run on Sept. 29 helped raise awareness of fight against degenerative disease.

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Most Read