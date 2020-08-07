Defibrillator wanted for Salmon Arm pickleball courts

The City of Salmon Arm has received a request from the Salmon Arm Pickleball Club to install a defibrillator at Klahani Park. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Pickleball Club is seeking the city’s support to install a defibrillator at the Klahani Park courts.

In a letter to city council, club president Kathy Nielsen said a defibrillator at the park would be of benefit to all park users, including the club’s members.

“More than two-thirds of SAPC’s members are seniors,” said Nielsen.

Along with the provision of a defibrillator, another key point for the city’s consideration is placement, somewhere within the park that would provide access while deterring vandalism.

Nielsen said if the city is unwilling to consider providing a defibrillator, the club would pursue a grant-in-aid from the city for the cost of the unit which would be for the club’s exclusive use. Nielsen said the club would still require a safe place to keep it and asked that the city consider allowing the club to return its metal cabinet within the courts, where the defibrillator could be kept and locked.

Nielsen’s letter is part of the correspondence package included with the agenda for city council’s regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6. The public portion of the meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. in council chambers.

