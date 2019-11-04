Traffic was steady but quickly accommodated at the public flu vaccination clinic held at the Salmon Arm Health Centre on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Delayed flu vaccine, change in scheduled clinics, puts pressure on Salmon Arm pharmacies

City’s one public drop-in flu clinic held Nov. 1, no offsite clinic scheduled

A temporary shortage of flu vaccine and a perceived reduction in public flu clinics have had telephones ringing off the hook at Salmon Arm pharmacies.

As of Friday, Nov. 1, several of the city’s pharmacies that offer flu shots were waiting on a second batch of this year’s flu vaccine, having already run out of the first allotment.

“We’ve been given an indication it will arrive likely next week sometime, but we don’t know exactly what date,” Uptown Askew’s pharmacy manager Darlene Ogilvie commented with a cautious optimism shared by pharmacists at other pharmacies in town.

On the same Friday, Salmon Arm’s one public drop-in flu vaccination clinic was held at the Salmon Arm Health Centre. While there was a line-up at the beginning of the clinic, those who attended later in the day reported being in and out in no time. Staff at the centre, however, did hear from residents who were concerned about the lack of advertising and that, to date, there was only the one public drop-in clinic scheduled for Salmon Arm this year.

Interior Health says the number of clinics this year is consistent with last year, although the location has changed in some cases, including Salmon Arm.

Read more: Flu vaccine delivery delayed but not expected to affect vaccinations

Read more: This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

Read more: Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

“In addition to the drop-in clinic today (Friday, Nov. 1), there are a number of upcoming dates where individuals can book appointments,” commented the health authority in an email to the Observer.

Those upcoming clinics at the Salmon Arm Health Centre are by appointment only. They’re scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. on the following Mondays: Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16.

“Local pharmacies in Salmon Arm can also administer flu shots. It is recommended that people call the pharmacy ahead of time. More vaccine will be distributed to community providers in the weeks ahead,” stated Interior Health.

Ogilvie and other pharmacists in the city report they have received a lot of calls from people about the flu shot. She says part of it has to do with the expectation of a second public drop-in public health flu clinic that has yet to be scheduled.

“In recent years, there has been an offsite clinic that they have hosted, usually at the Gathering Place or something to that effect, and that is not happening this year. Why, I have no idea…,” said Ogilvie. “And because the second allotment has been delayed, there is even more of a, well, ‘I want to make sure I get mine.’ So there is a little bit of a panic that has been created out there unfortunately… And I’m sure the other stores are finding the same thing. We are just getting an incredible numbers of phone calls.”

Ogilvie said while pharmacies that offer flu clinics receive some funding through PharmaCare, it is not enough to cover the cost of the service.

“We do get paid for it but, to be honest with you, it’s more of a service,” said Ogilvie. “The amount of time that it takes to draw up from the vial, to have someone wait and then have them wait afterwards, and the staff time and administration time and also the checks that are involved in that, it’s not really a financial boon, I guess I would say. It’s more of a public service.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Just Posted

Delayed flu vaccine, change in scheduled clinics, puts pressure on Salmon Arm pharmacies

City’s one public drop-in flu clinic held Nov. 1, no offsite clinic scheduled

Salmar Theatres manager recognized for being inclusive employer

Daila Duford praised for opening doors for people with developmental disabilities

Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada removes 53 buoys, tags another 186

Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

The program will provide healthy food while teaching cooking and leadership skills.

Sicamous Eagles mauled by Revelstoke Grizzlies in double-header losses

The Sicamous squad reatins third place in their division after two weekend losses.

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

Colourful downtown additions added

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Silverbacks split weekend double-header with Trail Smoke Eaters

Fans got their money’s worth as both games were decided late, and in thrilling fashion

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Most Read