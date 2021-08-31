Delayed replacement of Shuswap Street sidewalk in Salmon Arm now set for autumn

New sidewalk put on hold in 2020 budget in order to save funds during pandemic

The City of Salmon Arm has awarded the contract for the replacement of the sidewalk on Shuswap Street between 2nd Avenue SE and 5th Avenue SE, to be done this fall. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

After a year’s delay, the sidewalk on Shuswap Street will be replaced.

The stretch between 2nd Street SE and Fifth Street SE was put on hold in the city’s 2020 budget in order to save funds during the pandemic.

Staff noted in a recent report that the west of the street was upgraded with the construction of the Downtown Education Centre and the improvements to the frontage of the Jackson property.

“The sidewalk on the east side is very old and in very poor condition and in need of replacement. The existing cracks and grade separations create a significant trip/fall hazard,” said the report.

Along with the new sidewalk there will also be a ‘bump out,’ the curb that extends into the street at a pedestrian crossing in hopes of improving pedestrian safety.

The work was awarded to Little Projects Ltd. at a low bid of $211,000. The company is proposing to complete the project in September or October of this year.

infrastructureSalmon Arm council