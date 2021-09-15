Delays expected on Solsqua-Sicamous bridge tomorrow

30-minute delays are expected at the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge on Sept. 16 from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. (District of Sicamous photo)

If you plan to travel across the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge tomorrow, Sept. 16, prepare for delays.

On Sept. 14, the District of Sicamous announced 30-minute delays are expected at the bridge on the 16th, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

On Aug. 16, one lane of the bridge was opened to the public. At that time, the district said specialized work crews would be aiding in the bridge’s construction in the coming weeks.

In the district’s 2021 budget, $3,177,549 was allotted for the bridge’s replacement. As of Sept. 8, $1,604,174 had been spent.

