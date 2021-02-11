Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori

A month-long slowdown in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine deliveries should end next week, with the single biggest shipment of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech to date.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander overseeing Canada’s vaccine distribution, says Pfizer has confirmed it will ship 400,000 doses to Canada starting Monday.

and another 168,000 from Moderna.

But Moderna’s next shipment on Feb. 22 is only two-thirds of what it was supposed to be.

The company is struggling to ramp up production with its Swiss manufacturing partner Lonza.

A spokeswoman for Pfizer Canada says the upgrades to the company’s plant in Belgium are complete and production is back on track to meet Canada’s order for four million doses by the end of March.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines