Blu, a three-year-old house cat from Delta, pictured here sometime before he was caught in a trap. (The Fur-Bearers photo)

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

A family cat is on the mend after almost losing its leg in an animal trap set in Delta recently, sparking calls by an animal advocacy group for the city to reconsider banning traps.

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg, including necrosis, after getting caught in a foot-hold or body-gripping trap, the Fur-Bearers said in a news release Tuesday.

“Whomever caught Blu released him from the trap but didn’t call the number on his collar,” Blu’s owner, Josi Moubert, said.

“Our veterinarian suspects that due to the level of rotten flesh, Blu was in the trap for at least two days.”

It’s still unclear if Blu will survive, Moubert added.

ALSO READ: B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

It’s illegal to set a trap within 200 metres of a property under provincial law but can only be enforced if the trap is found and reported to police.

In January, Delta city voted against enacting a bylaw to ban traps within city limits, after a raccoon was caught in a similar trap in the same neighbourhood as where Blu lives.

Michael Howie, a spokesperson for The Fur-Bearers, argued that cities shouldn’t rely solely on the province when managing local wildlife-related issues.

“A by-law would also create education for local residents who may be trying to catch and/or kill animals on their property,” Howie said.

The Fur-Bearers are also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person responsible for setting the trap.

Black Press Media has reached out to the city for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accused mother cries at Alberta trial over boy who died of meningitis
Next story
Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Just Posted

Sicamous’ first cannabis store to open June 27

High Mountain Cannabis, located on Finlayson Street, recently received their provincial licence

Seymour Arm road to remain closed until at least early next week

Mudslides close forest service road, repairs can’t be made safely until rain stops

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Salmon Arm

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating scene of head-on crash

Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court

Provincial Court judge allows two-week adjournment in murder, assault changes

Two girls teams and one boys team to play “B Cup” Provincials in July

The U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls have all qualified for provincials

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbot’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

In photos: Co-op steps up for Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

Armstrong Regional Co-op donates $30,000 through

Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

Okanagan marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

Vik Bains raced Daniel and Henrik Sedin and finished just ahead at the 2019 Scotiabank Half Marathon

Most Read