Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

A third-period dagger from Tyler Myers vaulted the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers Saturday.

Bo Horvat put away the first goal of the night for the Canucks (12-17-2), shovelling the puck in on a second-period power play. Leon Draisaitl responded for the for the Oilers (19-11-0), collecting his 16th goal of the season. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves and Thatcher Demko stopped 34-of-35 shots for Vancouver.

The result snapped a four-game win streak for Edmonton, who fell to third in the North Division behind Winnipeg Saturday when the Jets downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

Vancouver has won five of its last seven games but remains second-last in the all-Canadian division with 28 points.

Edmonton caught a late break when Vancouver’s Tanner Pearson was called for hooking with two-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

The Oilers pulled Koskinen with 1:45 to go and called a 30-second timeout to game plan their attack, but ultimately couldn’t beat Demko. The Canucks goalie stopped five shots in the final penalty of the night to collect his ninth win of the season.

Myers put the Canucks up 2-1 with just over 10 minutes left on the clock, sailing a shot over Koskinen’s stick with a one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle. It was the defenceman’s 300th point in the NHL.

The Canucks broke a scoreless stalemate 12:59 into the second with a gritty power-play tally. Koskinen stopped a long blast from J.T. Miller but couldn’t corral the rebound, and several players clamoured for the loose puck. With bodies littered across the crease, Horvat poked the loose puck over the goal line from the side of the net.

Vocal opposition could be heard from the Oilers on the ice, but there was no call for review.

Edmonton responded with a power-play strike of its own four minutes later. The Canucks had just finished killing off 23 seconds of five-on-three hockey and were working to whittle down the remaining penalty when Draisaitl sent a shot screaming into the Vancouver net from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

READ MORE: Full Canucks coverage here

The goal extended his point streak to six games (six goals, five assists).

The Oilers were 1-for-4 with the man advantage on Saturday while the Canucks went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The action followed a first frame where Edmonton outshot Vancouver 13-4 but couldn’t get a puck past Demko.

A long pause was required in the middle of the period after Canucks forward Zack MacEwen crushed defenceman William Lagesson with a bruising hit along the end boards. The force knocked a pane of glass loose and a crew required several minutes to make the repairs.

Both teams are set to begin road trips on Monday, with the Oilers visiting the Flames in Calgary and the Canucks heading to Ottawa where they’ll take on the Senators.

NOTES: Connor McDavid assist on Draisaitl’s second-period power-play goal extended his point streak to five games. The Oilers captain has three goals and nine assists across the stretch. … The Oilers came into the game having topped the Sens 6-2 on Friday. Saturday’s result marked Edmonton’s first loss in the second-half of a back-to-back this season.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHLOilersVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan athlete asks for support in pursuing Olympic dream

Just Posted

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

Meghan McInnes painted this poignant picture on her home window during the height of the unknown of the pandemic in March 2020.
The Hearts of the Okanagan group reflects one year later

Hearts showed up in windows across the region as a way to connect during the pandemic

Sidney Vlieg speaks out about racism targeting blacks, all people of colour and Indigenous people and how it has affected his daughter, his family and the community. He would like denial from people in Salmon Arm who are white to end and more education in the community to take place to counter hurtful attitudes. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Father: Education about racism essential in Salmon Arm, not denial

Although minority of people in the community espouse racism, such beliefs must be challenged

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor to celebrate 105th birthday in Vernon

Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Salmon Arm family saw an unexplained bright object in the night sky on March 10. (Pixabay Image)
Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

They said the glowing object in the sky was similar to one caught on video near Penticton last year.

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

Nevaeh French-Prince. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Okanagan teen

Nevaeh French-Prince was last seen on Banks Road in Kelowna

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna again hoping to close Bernard Avenue to vehicles this summer

City is planning for live music, street games to animate pedestrian-only street

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Wildfire sparked west of Penticton thought to be human-caused

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

A racial slur was discovered painted on a piece of playground equipment, and a derogatory four-word saying was found spray-painted on the outside wall of the washroom facility, at Kin Beach Sunday, March 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Racial slur painted on Okanagan playground

The slur and a four-word derogatory statement found painted at Kin Beach in Vernon

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park group does not want to see a parking lot for overflow traffic built on grassland on the top bench of Cosens Bay Valley, and has launched an online petition opposing the plan. (Photo submitted)
Parking lot plan for provincial park opposed by North Okanagan group

Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park do not want an overflow traffic lot built on grassland

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Most Read