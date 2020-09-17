Demolition scheduled for former downtown Kelowna McDonald’s

The site was the subject of a lengthy lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and McDonald’s that was recently resolved

After more than 13 years of vacancy, demolition is scheduled for a downtown Kelowna building that used to house a McDonald’s.

“Demolishing the building is necessary as it’s fallen into disrepair from extended vacancy and due to proximity to the creek it doesn’t lend itself well to repurposing,” said Graham Hood, the city’s strategic land development manager. “This property represents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment and ensuring it is in attractive condition for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options is beneficial to the city’s long-range financial and capital plans.”

Removal of asbestos and lead begins Sept. 21 and demolition is anticipated in late October. Creek protection steps will be taken as part of the environmental mitigation measures and monitoring given that the building is located within the riparian area adjacent to Mill Creek. Invasive Elm trees will also be removed from the property.

The site, at 1746 Water Street, was the subject of a lengthy lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and McDonald’s that was recently resolved in May.

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of revised road alignments for the William R. Bennett Bridge. McDonald’s subsequently ceased operations at the location and claimed land and business losses against the city.

Coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Avenue, the city is excited for the future development opportunities the site, said

“A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site’s prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for council’s consideration in the coming months,” said Hood.

