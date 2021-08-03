Design details revealed for six-storey, 140 rental unit building in Salmon Arm

A site plan for a six-storey commercial-residential building in the 1200-block of 10th Avenue SW shows ground-floor commercial space on 10th Avenue as well as parking to the south. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Plans for a six-storey building with 140 rental units, described as “a big deal” by one city councillor, are moving onward and upward.

At the city’s Aug. 3 planning meeting, council heard details of WestUrban Developments Ltd.’s development permit application for 1230, 1260 and 1290 10th Ave. SW, across from the Mall at Piccadilly.

Kevin Pearson, director of development services, said the proposal meets development permit guidelines for what’s called the city centre, with the mass of the building up front near the street and the parking mostly in the back, not visible from the street. He said most of the site is for parking, because underground parking is limited due to the high water table in the area.

Six levels are proposed, with five levels of upper floor residential units. Main-floor commercial, about 500 square metres, would be situated at the north end of the property.

Regarding landscaping, Pearson said the planting will include more than 500 species, with about 40 trees and the rest shrubs, grasses and perennials. He said screening is proposed along the south property boundary, to address concerns raised by residents of the Village at 10th and 10th about vehicular traffic and headlights. Another modification includes relocation of garbage containers from the south end of the property to a midpoint on the east side.

Sarah Alexander, director of development for Vancouver Island-based WestUrban Developments, outlined further details such as 170 parking spaces and the 140 units being one- and two-bedroom rentals.

She said the building would have a “contempary West Coast palette,” with dark and light greys, wood elements and black for definition.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked about a multi-use path. City engineer Jennifer Wilson said the city is working to remedy under-capacity storm sewers so there will be a ditch on the south side of 10th Avenue to accommodate the “re-naturalizing” of a creek. The multi-use path will be on the north side of 10th. She expects a section of it may be built this year. She said the only way the city could have a multi-use path on both sides of the roadway would be if parking on both sides was removed.

Coun. Chad Eliason said he’s excited to see the rentals. He said the addition of 140 units of one and two bedrooms is “a big deal for the community. It would take 140 single family dwellings with basement suites to accommodate what we’re doing on one parcel.”

Mayor Alan Harrison expressed appreciation for WestUrban’s adjustments following the public hearings on zoning, especially regarding relocation of the refuse bins.

The development permit application received unanimous preliminary approval, with Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond and Sylvia Lindgren absent. It will now be on council’s Aug. 9 meeting agenda.

