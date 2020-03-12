Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland

STILL OPEN The Summerland Aquatic Centre and the Summerland Arena are still open, despite concerns about the risk of coronavirus (Summerland Review file photo)

While concerts, special events, conferences and sports games have been cancelled over concerns of COVID-19, the municipality of Summerland’s public facilities remain open.

Lori Mullin, manager of parks and recreation for the municipality, said it is still business as usual at the Summerland Aquatic Centre and Summerland Arena.

However, a municipal committee is continuing to evaluate the pandemic to determine whether closures are needed in Summerland.

“We haven’t been given a directive from Interior Health or from any other health agency to close public facilities at this time,” Mullin said.

While the facilities are open, Mullin said some aquatic centre and fitness centre patrons are asking to have their membership passes suspended temporarily.

The recreation department is suspending passes for those requesting this service.

For those who continue to use the facilities, she said signs have been put up, reminding people to wash and use proper hygiene to limit their risk of contracting the virus.

“We have a heightened awareness,” she said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced the novel coronavirus as a pandemic and since that time, efforts have been made to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs. At present, there is no known vaccine nor other treatments for the disease.

