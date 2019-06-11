Development permit approved for Summerland lakefront project

Project has two six-storey residential buildings and a mixed-use commercial and residential building

A development permit application has been approved for a mixed use building to be constructed on Lakeshore Drive in Summerland.

On Monday evening, Summerland council adopted a bylaw to amend the Official Community Plan and zoning for the application and also approved the development permit.

The development, at 13415 Lakeshore Dr. S., is for two six-storey residential buildings facing the lake and a mixed-use commercial and residential building to face Lakeshore Drive.

The two residential buildings are proposed to have a maximum height of 23 metres. Each will contain 12 units, at 140 square metres in size.

The floors are terraced so each unit will have a large deck and a pool.

Parking will be in private garages to the rear of the building, with additional parking in a small garage at the centre of the site.

The mixed use building will have up to 11 commercial units on the first floor, each opening directly onto Lakeshore Drive.

The second storey will have eight resort condo units.

