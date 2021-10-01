Salmon Arm council supports permit for two-storey commercial building on 11th Avenue NE

A two-storey building proposed for 2110 11th Ave NE will house medical and dental suites and commercial office space. (MQN Architects/City of Salmon Arm image)

A two-storey commercial building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm is a step closer to reality.

City council gave unanimous support of a permit for the development during a Sept. 27 meeting.

The applicant, MQN Architects, is proposing to construct a commercial building with a total footprint of 1,074-square metres and a height of 10.2 metres at 2110 11th Ave NE. The approximately 3,586-square-metre lot is located beside the Highway 1 pedestrian underpass.

A letter to council from the architects explained the building would include five separate units split between the two storeys.

“The main floor will house medical and dental suites, which will have direct access from the exterior through dedicated entrances, while the second floor will be divided into three suites of commercial offices, accessed via the building’s masonry-clad front entry. Extra parking has been provided to accommodate both the building’s tenants and a large number of visitors to the medical and dental offices.”

At the city’s Sept. 21 development and planning meeting, Alistair Waters with Lawson Engineering explained the project is a joint venture on behalf of Lawson Engineering and Lawson developments, adding they have partnered with two doctors and a dentist.

A public hearing on the permit was held during the evening city council meeting on the 27th. The only person to comment was Blake Lawson of Lawson Engineering.

“We’re really looking to create a professional development setting in upper Salmon Arm” commented Blake Lawson of Lawson Engineering. “We really do see that area is starting to grow and we’re very excited to have our new home there, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

With files by Martha Wickett.

