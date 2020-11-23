Device found on Walmart parking lot confirmed false: Kelowna RCMP

Banks Road around Walmart was closed off on Nov. 22

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed a device found in the city’s Walmart parking lot on Nov. 22 is not a threat to the area.

The area around the store on Banks Road has been reopened for business after Sunday night’s closure as police and emergency crews investigated the package.

Kelowna RCMP’s Cst. Solana Paré said just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, frontline officers responded to a report of a suspicious item found at Walmart’s parking lot.

“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads, as information suggested that the item closely resembled an explosive device,” she said.

“Frontline officers conducted a risk assessment at the scene and chose to evacuate the nearby business out of an abundance of caution.”

The Kelowna Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services crews were on standby in the area to give assistance if needed.

The BC RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) and Kelowna RCMP police dog services assisted in the investigation. Just after 2 a.m., investigators confirmed the device didn’t have any explosive materials and was not a threat to the area.

Police said the investigation into who put the item in the area is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

