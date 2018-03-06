Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Do you have pictures, information or memories?

The Princeton Museum is drumming up a lot of new business these days.

Well, old business really.

Museum staff and volunteers are embarking on a three-year project to research and document the locations of businesses throughout the town over the years.

“Right back from when it started,” said manager Terry Malanchuk.

The museum often gets inquiries from residents and visitors, people asking about businesses that used to exist in town.

“There isn’t very much documentation,” said Malanchuk. “I can’t think of a more important project for Princeton.”

There have been attempts in the past to chronicle Princeton’s business history, but they never got off the ground, he added.

The idea to map and collect photographs and memories of stores was discussed at a recent board meeting and captured a lot of imaginations, said museum volunteer Evelyn McCallum.

“This project has gone off like a bombshell. It’s amazing, absolutely amazing how people have started in on this.”

The museum is looking for any information residents or former residents have about Princeton businesses of long ago.

“I’ve been here 65 years and I’ve seen the stores come and go and all the differences on the street.”

McCallum said Princeton had a much larger business community before the opening of the Coquihalla highway.

“That was our downfall.”

McCallum remembers Princeton when it had two fully stocked department stores, car dealerships, a tailor shop and a shoe maker.

The current location of The Spotlight used to be a china store, she said.

“That was Mrs. White’s. She had the most beautiful stuff.”

Malanchuk invites anyone interested in the project to visit the museum and hopefully share their information. Or you can email princetonmuseum@gmail.com

The information, when it’s compiled will be published in a book, he said.

Previous story
B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace
Next story
Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Just Posted

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

One person arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read