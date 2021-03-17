Direct flights between Kelowna and Montreal to be available this summer

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26

Non-stop flights will be available between Kelowna and Montreal this summer.

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26, stated the airline in an email on Wednesday (March 17).

Flights will depart Kelowna on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 10 a.m., arriving in Montreal at 5:30 p.m. Flights will depart Montreal at 7:05 p.m. and arrive in Kelowna at 9:25 p.m.

“In the tourism world, this is huge news,” said Michael Ballingall, chair of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort.

“Now, we just need to do the work to fill the seats when the timing is right – and hope it stays at least one day a week come winter.

“We all better hire some French-speaking front-line hospitality people and order more eBikes and rental golf sets.”

The flights will operate using Air Canada’s new Airbus A220 aircraft.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air Canada