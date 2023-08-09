Direct to trial for North Okanagan murder case

The suspect in a Spallumcheen murder is heading straight to trial.

Jevon Daniel Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Dakota Samoleski, who died in a shooting on Sept. 20, 2021.

“Crown is proceeding by Direct Indictment,” said Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service. “There will be no preliminary inquiry and we will proceed to trial on Feb. 26, 2024.”

A preliminary inquiry was originally set for 2022 in Vernon to see if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. However, Smith appeared in Kamloops provincial court prior and requested that no preliminary inquiry be held.

Police were called to a Spallumcheen residence at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2021 to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area. A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to a body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road.

Smith was arrested in Armstrong later that day with help from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

Samoleski and Smith are believed to have been known to each other.

Direct indictments are generally appropriate when public interest factors are at play.

