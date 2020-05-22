Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Tipping fees waived in relation to the Ross Street underpass project is expected to be a win-win for the City of Salmon Arm and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.
When construction begins on the underpass, the earth removed to allow the street to run beneath the railroad tracks will be trucked off and used for CSRD project.
The local governments say this is a win for them as well as the taxpayers.
At their May 21 board meeting, the CSRD board of directors voted unanimously to waive tipping fees for the clean fill resulting from the underpass. According to the CSRD, this will result in cost savings for the city exceeding $500,000.
The fill received will be used for the CSRD’s planned expansion of the Salmon Arm landfill.
When the City of Salmon Arm starts hauling soil from the underpass project to the landfill, they will do so through the newly acquired property on 40th Street SE so as to avoid congestion at the landfill’s main public entrance.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
