Disciplinary hearing for ex-Kelowna nurse and Okanagan PPC candidate extended

Sean Taylor is being investigated for comments considered racist among other issues

The disciplinary hearing over allegedly racist and unprofessional comments made by a former nurse who also ran for the People’s Party of Canada during the last federal election has been extended.

According to a notice posted on the BC College of Nurses and Midwives website, the hearing regarding the comments made by Sean Taylor was held July 18 to July 20, and will be continued further at a later date.

Taylor, a former nurse who worked in Kelowna, ran for federal office in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding for the PPC.

The citation from the College lists multiple comments made between March 2020 and November 2020, including comments on the topic of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The college alleges that Taylor said “you will get people to wear your masks and put them in your internment camps … but there is a group of people, myself included, and you, and a bunch of friends, who will not comply. We will meet you in the streets and do this the old-fashioned way,” about mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in one example.

READ MORE: Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks

The comments are contrary to the professional standards upheld by the college according to the citation.

Additionally under investigation by the college, on June 22, 2020, Taylor was interviewed by Global News where he discussed allegations of racial discrimination against Indigenous patients. He shared a view that news of Indigenous racism in healthcare has resulted in patients making allegations of racism against a nurse “when they do not get their way.”

The citation was issued on Sept. 27, 2022 with a hearing originally scheduled for November 15 to 17, 2022.

The College notes that the allegations are not proven until a full discipline hearing has taken place and a written decision is rendered by the Discipline Committee.

