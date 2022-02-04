The early bird discount deadline for purchase/renewal of City of Salmon Arm dog licences is Feb. 16, 2022. (Schroederhund/Pixabay image)

Discount deadline for City of Salmon Arm dog licences coming up

Early payment discount for utility billing ends Feb. 15

The early dog owner gets the discount.

A couple of early bird payment deadlines are coming up with the City of Salmon Arm.

One is for dog owners who reside in the city who have yet to purchase or renew their pet’s licence for 2022.

Licences are required for dogs over six months old. Residents who purchase or renew licence(s) before Feb. 16 receive $5 off the licensing fee.

A list of licensing fees, payment instructions and details pertinent to dog owners can be found on the City of Salmon Arm website.

Another upcoming deadline packaged with a discount is for annual utility billing. A discount of 10 per cent is applied to payments made by 4 p.m. on Feb. 15. Discounts are also available on partial payments received by the discount deadline.

If you have not received your utility bill in the mail, the city asks that you call 250-803-4000, or visit www.salmonarm.ca/153-Utility-Billing. The website also offers instructions on bill payment.

