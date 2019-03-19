Discussion to examine Peachland’s watershed

A discussion in early April will examine Peachland’s watershed.

The discussion will be held Thursday, April 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pechland Community Centre, 4450 6th St., Peachland.

Richard Smith, a Peachland resident and historian, will speak about how valuable water was for the aboriginal community and early settlers, how the watershed was protected in the past and how it was opened up for commercial uses.

Dr. Brian Horejsi, a wildlife and forest scientist will talk about how watersheds are governed in British Columbia and about options for the public to have a say about what happens in the watersheds.

Bryer Manwell, a hydrogeological engineer, will speak about how to manage water resources when working with mutiple stakeholder groups.

Jesse Zeeman, a director of the Fish and Wildlife Restoration Program for the B.C. Wildlife Foudnation will speak about wildlife in the area near Peachland.

