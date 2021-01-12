Disoriented snowshoer rescued from Shuswap backcountry

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of nine hiked up Queest Mountain to retrieve a snowshoer who called for help after becoming disoriented on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. (File photo)

A snowshoer exploring the backcountry on Queest Mountain called for help after the batteries in her headlamp died.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue was contacted to retrieve the snowshoer who no longer had a functional headlamp and had become disoriented.

Nine search and rescue members responded, said spokesperson John Schut, adding that except for extra batteries the snowshoer was well prepared for the backcountry.

“She had the ability to make a fire, she had extra clothing, she had GPS,” said Schut.

From the Malakwa trail access where the snowshoer’s vehicle was parked, the team followed her tracks up Queest. In the meantime, search manager Gord Bowes spoke with her over the phone and was able to acquire her GPS co-ordinates.

“She had found her way to a logging road and… gave us her coordinates, so we were able to pinpoint exactly where she was and help walk her out,” said Schut.

Because of the snowshoer’s preparedness, along with reasonably good weather conditions, the search went smoothly and the search team was back home by about 2 a.m.

