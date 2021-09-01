Satellite imagery showing the extent of the burned land from the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire. (Sentinel Playground - Sinergise Ltd.)

Satellite imagery showing the extent of the burned land from the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire. (Sentinel Playground - Sinergise Ltd.)

Disposal of ruined fridges and freezers being offered due to the Nk’Mip fire

Power can be cut in wildfire areas like Shrike Hill which can leave food to spoil

Residents of the Shrike Hills area returning to their homes after evacuating due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire will have an extra large item pick-up for their fridges and freezers.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued a release on Sept. 1 that there would be additional pick-ups on Sept. 2 for freezers or refrigerators that need to be disposed of.

During wildfires, power can be cut off to prevent further risks and to protect electric infrastructure, which can leave homes sitting for long periods of time without power.

READ MORE: Skaha Creek fire near Penticton not growing in size

The freezers and fridges must be emptied out and clean before pick-up.

According to BC Wildfire, the Nk’Mip fire is still listed as out of control, but good progress has been made thanks to the cooler temperatures over recent days.

BC Wildfire did also note there is an active area restriction that there is absolutely no hunting in the restricted area.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Western Hemlock Looper Moths return for a third feast of B.C. foliage
Next story
Missing Chilliwack teen escorted home by ‘angels’ after helicopter crew spots him

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service used favourable conditions Tuesday, Aug. 24, to begin a small-scale planned ignition operations along the northeastern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
syilx family explains how wildfire impacts their ceremonies

A 3,000-hectare control burn on the White Rock Lake wildfire was a success Aug. 30, 2021. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire evac order downgraded for some on Westside Road

The Lisa Creek wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm was classed as out of control at two hectares on Sept. 1, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm sees no growth

A woman wipes a tear in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Aug. 31, during an event that honoured the families and those lives lost to illicit drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens/Black Press)
Enderby among areas with highest overdose death rates