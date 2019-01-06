District of Sicamous and paving company pitch in to pave Legion’s lot

The $50,000 project was paid for by the local government and Valley Blacktop

Representatives of the District of Sicamous, the Sicamous Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and Valley Blacktop gathered in late December to celebrate the completion of the paving of the Legion’s parking lot. Paving was paid for through a $25,000 grant from the district which was matched by valley blacktop. The grant from Sicamous was contingent on the parking lot being made available to the public for non-legion events. (District of Sicamous Photo)

