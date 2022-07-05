District of Sicamous announces departure of town manager

Evan Parliament is no longer with the District of Sicamous.
On Tuesday afternoon, July 5, the district issued a media release stating Parliament, the district’s town manager, had ended his tenure effective immediately.
“Council is grateful for over six years of service from Evan and the progress made under his leadership on several strategic priorities,” reads the release. “Council wishes Evan the best in all his future endeavours.”
Parliament was hired in November 2015 to serve as the district’s town manager.
“I am thrilled to take on this role for the municipality and lead the organization to achieve council’s objectives,” reads Parliament’s introduction in the district’s 2015 corporate report. “In addition to being intimately involved in the day-to-day affairs of the organization, I hold the corporate responsibility of Chief Administrative Officer.”
Parliament was hired after former district CAO Fred Banham resigned in July 2015, and Heidi Frank left the job in August 2014.
The district’s chief financial officer, Kelly Bennett, has been appointed as interim chief administrative officer. The district said a formal hiring process will be announced at a later date.
