District of Sicamous closes municipal hall and public works yard

The closures were made to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The District of Sicamous announced the closure of its municipal facilities to the public on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Jim Cooperman)

The District of Sicamous announced the closing of its municipal facilities to the public in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a release issued Thursday, March 19, the district stated the closures include municipal hall, the public works yard and the fire hall. Although district staff will be available by phone or email, any essential services that require a meeting will be done by appointment only.

The release also recommends that residents visit the district’s website or social media accounts for local updates.

