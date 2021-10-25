District of Sicamous Development Corporation asks council for free office space

Letter asking for free use of Unit 2A at 217 Finlayson St. submitted to council on Oct. 20

The District of Sicamous Development Corporation submitted a letter to District of Sicamous council requesting free office space on Oct. 20, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

The District of Sicamous Development Corporation (DOSDC) is requesting free office space.

A letter submitted to district council on Oct. 20 by the corporation’s sole employee, Carly Procyshyn, details the request.

According to Procyshyn, DOSDC would like to use Unit 2A of Finlayson Place, at 217 Finlayson St. The corporation would like to enter into a lease with the district beginning Jan. 1, 2022, for use of that unit at no cost.

“Access to a larger, dedicated office space would be beneficial…” wrote Procyshyn. “The cost savings to the DOSDC, through rent free office space use, will help the organization to invest revenue back into business community programming and support.”

Procyshyn began a business walks initiative in September, where she said her goals were to meet as many business owners as possible and create a report on the needs of Sicamous businesses. Procyshyn said she’d bring those needs to the attention of district council, the BC Economic Development Association and others.

In a Sept. 15 email, Procyshyn said she hoped to present the results of that initiative to council in mid-October.

Procyshyn’s letter to council requesting free office space mentions how the space could be used to hold a variety of workshops, programs and sessions — a need she said she discovered through community business engagement.

“The proposed office space will provide a location for local businesses to access one on one support with industry experts through dedicated programming as well as with the tools and resources to retain & grow their business,” she wrote.

District staff recommends providing DOSDC with the office space and providing the public notice of it doing so. Council will read Procyshyn’s letter at its Oct. 27 meeting.

